Rumen Radev said he did not approve of the way in which the Varna Municipal Election Commission prematurely terminated the powers of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev. The prime minister called on the parties that have representatives on the commission to publicly explain the reasons for the decision.

“If we start removing mayors one after another through the Municipal Election Commission, this means that we are overturning the vote of Bulgarian citizens,” Radev said.

The Varna Municipal Election Commission made the decision on November 23 and annulled Kotsev’s certificate of election as mayor of the municipality. It came after the examination of reports related to the mayor’s leave in 2025, when he was detained.

Radev demanded an explanation from the parties on the commission

According to Radev, the questions surrounding Kotsev’s actions must be answered, but not in a way that, in his view, nullifies the result of the local vote.

“Yes, he owes answers to many questions, but I do not approve of the way this is happening,” Rumen Radev said.

He pointed out that there are questions concerning Kotsev related to the “Baba Alino” area and other illegal construction. Radev said, however, that responsibility for explaining the decision lies with the parties represented in the Varna Municipal Election Commission. He specified that representatives of “Progressive Bulgaria” do not participate in the commission.

The statement was made after the Municipal Election Commission terminated Kotsev’s term at a time when the deadline for holding snap elections had expired. According to the commission’s decision, the actions are related to reports concerning the mayor’s leave, rather than to a political assessment of his administration.

His defense will appeal the decision

Blagomir Kotsev’s lawyer, Nikolay Vladimirov, told the Bulgarian National Television that the decision would be appealed. The defense will also request that its provisional enforcement be suspended.

“The court will decide whether it will remain in force or not,” Nikolay Vladimirov said.

According to him, the Municipal Election Commission’s decision is subject to provisional enforcement, but the law allows the court to suspend it. The lawyer also said that the municipal council could be convened for an extraordinary meeting to appoint an acting mayor of Varna.

Radev also commented on the checks into TELK decisions

Rumen Radev said that the checks into abuses involving TELK decisions were the beginning of more comprehensive action. According to him, the system places a burden on the budget, and the aim is to restrict funds obtained unlawfully.

“Our approach is to minimize abuses involving TELK decisions so that we can direct the funds to people who truly need them,” the prime minister said.