Fake online shops, copies of well-known brand websites and misleading discounts are among the 13 most common traps when shopping around Black Friday. The Consumer Protection Commission warns that it is receiving reports and complaints about recurring violations, some of which are being handled jointly with the competent institutions and law enforcement authorities.

Black Friday this year is on November 27. The Consumer Protection Commission urges consumers to be especially careful before placing an order or transferring money.

Fake shops and counterfeit goods

Phantom traders are among the main risks. They offer goods through websites or social media, but after generating a certain turnover, they cease operations and disappear from the online space.

Another scheme involves creating copies of established brands’ websites. Consumers can also be misled through images of popular personalities used in advertising without their knowledge or participation.

The Consumer Protection Commission also warns about shops that create the impression that they sell European products but actually offer goods originating outside the European Union or imitations of well-known brands through traders who are not registered in the Union.

Timers, limited quantities and misleading descriptions

Brightly coloured timers counting down the minutes or seconds remaining until the end of a promotion are among the tactics used to encourage impulse purchases. The same applies to messages such as „today only“, „now only“, „limited stock“ and „selling out fast“.

The commission also draws attention to misleading descriptions in which a product is attributed qualities and characteristics that it does not actually possess.

Delayed deliveries and problems with complaints

Consumers receive goods that look similar but are of lower quality, lower-grade products or imitations of well-known brands. The complaints also include cases of deliveries delayed by one, two or more months.

Difficulties arise when returning goods bought from traders that work with numerous suppliers from Asia and other countries outside the EU. Some sellers charge excessively high international shipping costs, which may discourage customers from filing a complaint.

„A request for a bank transfer to the personal account of an individual or to an account whose holder’s name does not match the trader’s name is one of the warning signs of potential abuse,“ the Consumer Protection Commission points out.

Pressure on vulnerable consumers

The commission also reports psychological pressure being exerted on elderly people and individuals with health problems. The cases involve sales outside traditional retail outlets, including at raffles, presentations and demonstrations of household appliances, mattresses or medical devices.

At such events, consumers may be pressured or intimidated into buying a particular product and paying immediately.

Before making a purchase, the Consumer Protection Commission recommends checking the trader’s reputation, negative reviews, actual address, telephone number and contact method. It is also important to establish whether the website is imitating an established company, whether the seller is registered in the EU and which suppliers it works with.