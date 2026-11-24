The Ministry of Education and Science has insisted that Sofia Municipality and “Toplofikatsiya Sofia” EAD present specific deadlines for the permanent restoration of heating and hot water in student dormitories. The ministry described leaving hundreds of students without normal living conditions at the height of the heating season as irresponsible.

The issue was raised on November 6 by Minister of Education and Science Prof. Georgi Valchev with Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev. At the time, Terziev committed to providing information and a schedule for restoring heating and hot water at the respective locations. At the end of the same day, the mayor informed the Ministry of Education and Science that all problems had been resolved and the heat supply restored.

However, nearly three weeks later, the situation has once again become complicated. In some of the dormitories, hot water has been unavailable for days, while in others the supply is periodically restored and interrupted. The ministry said that in recent days Minister Valchev had repeatedly sought contact with the mayor of Sofia.

“Students cannot be left to face the winter without normal living conditions,” the Ministry of Education and Science said. The ministry added that there is still no specific information about the scale of the problem, the causes of the ongoing breakdowns or realistic deadlines for their final resolution.

Crisis group to collect data from universities

Due to the lack of clarity, the Ministry of Education and Science has set up a crisis working group. It is to examine the possibilities for ensuring normal conditions for the affected students and collect data from higher education institutions on the number of problematic rooms and the students accommodated in them.

An assessment of the condition and capacity of the electrical installations in the dormitories is also planned. The aim is to establish whether additional heating appliances can be used safely. In parallel, the possibility of securing funding for their purchase will be explored.

The Ministry of Education and Science уточifies that such a measure would require significant financial resources and would lead to additional electricity costs. It could only be temporary and would not resolve the lack of hot water.

Official meeting expected

The ministry expects Sofia Municipality and “Toplofikatsiya Sofia” to schedule an official meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Education and Science, university rectorates and the National Representation of Student Councils. At the meeting, data should be presented on the affected dormitories, the causes of the breakdowns, the actions taken and a specific schedule for the permanent restoration of heating and hot water.