The traditional St. Nicholas Day carp is expected to cost between €5 and €6 per kilogram this year. The first quantities have not yet arrived at the largest fish market in Burgas, with traders expecting supplies to begin arriving at the end of the week or from December 1.

The market currently offers fresh Black Sea fish. Bonito is selling for around €4 per kilogram, after its price was approximately €6 at the beginning of autumn. Bluefish and horse mackerel are also available.

Representatives of the Executive Agency for Fisheries and Aquaculture describe the season as successful both for recreational and commercial fishermen. According to them, drone attacks in the Black Sea have had a relatively limited impact on fishing, as most activities take place within the 12-nautical-mile zone. During this period, schools of fish move closer to the shore.

Checks to continue until December 6

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency began stepped-up inspections related to St. Nicholas Day on November 23. The checks will continue until December 6 and cover commercial establishments, warehouses and locations where fish and fish products are sold.

Inspectors are checking for proper storage, documents proving origin and traceability, as well as compliance with transportation and sales requirements. Common violations include improper storage of fish, missing documents proving origin, transportation in vehicles not registered under the Food Act and incomplete documentation under the self-monitoring system.

How to recognize fresh fish

Traders advise buyers to inspect the fish carefully before purchasing it.

„Fresh fish should have clear, dark and bulging eyes, while its gills should be light-colored.“

Sunken and cloudy eyes are a sign that the fish is not fresh enough. Buyers are expected to have more choice for St. Nicholas Day once carp arrives at the beginning of December.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg