Bulgaria must begin developing its potential in the field of geothermal energy more actively and attract leading technologies for its use. Prime Minister Rumen Radev said this at the opening of the forum “Geothermal Energy and Modernisation of Bulgarian Greenhouses” in Sofia.

“We can be much more effective if we implement leading technologies in this field,” Radev said. He stated that he expected Bulgaria and the Netherlands to find a common approach to using the country’s natural resources.

Focus on greenhouse production

The forum was organised by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Bulgaria and the Netherlands Enterprise Agency. The event is part of a three-day innovation mission running from 24 to 26 November.

The programme includes analyses of Bulgaria’s geothermal potential, financing opportunities, presentations of Dutch technological solutions and meetings between companies. Bulgarian greenhouse producers, investors and representatives of the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European Investment Bank are taking part.

Radev stressed that Bulgaria has natural resources that can be used to develop geothermal greenhouses. According to him, the country ranks second in the European Union in terms of geothermal resources, but still does not combine this potential with modern technologies effectively enough.

“I invite investors from the Netherlands to take advantage of the rich natural opportunities our country offers,” the prime minister said. He described cooperation between Bulgaria and the Netherlands as extremely fruitful and identified geothermal energy as a possible part of the solutions to the problems of the energy crisis and food security.

Dutch technologies and future investments

According to Radev, the Netherlands has considerable experience in implementing geothermal systems and can be a partner to Bulgaria in modernising the greenhouse sector. He gave the example of vegetable production in the two countries and raised the question of why Bulgaria, despite its natural resources, continues to rely heavily on imports.

Addressing the forum’s participants, the prime minister linked the development of geothermal energy not only to more efficient greenhouse heating, but also to the possibility of more sustainable agricultural production. No specific investment projects or implementation deadlines were announced.