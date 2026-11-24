Bulgaria could become a key country for Europe’s energy and digital security, President Iliana Iotova said. In her words, the country must identify the industries and sectors with the greatest potential for development, taking into account its national specificities and opportunities for economic growth.

Yotova pointed to infrastructure as one of the factors limiting the interest of major foreign investors. According to the president, with infrastructure in poor condition across a significant part of the country, attracting large-scale investment remains difficult.

Energy and the Digital Sector as an Opportunity

“Let us not beat ourselves up over being a supporting economy. Bulgaria can become a key country for energy and digital security. Bulgaria can play its role,” Iliana Iotova said.

She stressed that Bulgaria’s potential role in these two sectors does not remove the need for a clear policy for other areas of development. In her view, decisions must take into account both national specificities and real opportunities for growth.

Call to Preserve European Support

In her statement, the president also focused on European support policies. She said that cohesion policy and the Common Agricultural Policy should be distinguished.

“With protection for these policies, let us embrace the new opportunities,” Yotova said. In this way, she linked the development of new strategic sectors with the need to preserve support for cohesion policy and agriculture.