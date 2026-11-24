Minister of Tourism Dr. Ilin Dimitrov participated in the 127th session of the Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The forum was opened by the organization’s Secretary-General, Sheikha Al Nuais, and the UAE’s Minister of Economy and Tourism, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri.

Bulgaria has officially submitted its candidacy for a new term as a member of the Executive Council for the 2027–2031 period. The country is part of UN Tourism’s governing body for the current 2023–2027 term, and in June Ilin Dimitrov also participated in the council’s 126th session in Toledo, Spain.

„This allows us to participate directly in decision-making and to set our own priorities on the international agenda,“ the minister said. Among the priorities he identified were training professionals for the tourism sector, attracting investment and developing joint tourist routes.

Education and Regional Cooperation

Bulgaria is also presenting its initiatives for more active youth participation in tourism. An association has been established in the country bringing together 17 higher education institutions with tourism programs. It seeks partnerships with universities from other countries, the exchange of knowledge and closer ties between education and business.

During talks with UAE representatives in July, the Ministry of Tourism also discussed opportunities for universities from the emirates to join the initiative. The issue of improving air connectivity between Bulgaria and distant markets through the UAE’s aviation hubs was also raised at the time.

For the first time, Bulgaria is leading a UN Tourism initiative for closer cooperation in Southeastern Europe. The aim is for the countries in the region to jointly develop and promote their tourist destinations.

Sofia and Kazanlak to Host in 2027

In June 2027, Sofia and Kazanlak will host the World Conference on Culture and Tourism. The forum is being prepared jointly with UN Tourism under the auspices of UNESCO and is expected to bring together representatives of the tourism sector from around the world.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the conference will be the first joint initiative of UN Tourism Secretary-General Sheikha Al Nuais and UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany. He took over the leadership of UNESCO in November 2025.

Hosting the event will give Bulgaria the opportunity to present the Rose Valley and Thracian heritage. Among the main sites to be shown to international participants is the Thracian Tomb of Kazanlak, which was included on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1979.

During his visit to Abu Dhabi, Ilin Dimitrov will also attend a reception hosted by the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.