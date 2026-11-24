The Parliamentary Budget and Finance Committee is considering at second reading the tax changes set out in the draft 2027 budget. Among the main proposals are a 33% tax on excess profits, an excise duty on cars with engines producing more than 340 horsepower, and a 30% increase in property tax assessments.

The one-off tax on excess profits is envisaged for banks, telecommunications companies, retail chains and other companies in certain sectors. The measure is among the most discussed elements of the tax package for next year. It is still part of the legislative process, as the committee is considering the changes before their final vote in the plenary hall.

Excise Duty on High-Powered Cars

A new excise duty is being proposed for cars with engines producing more than 340 horsepower. Electric vehicles will not fall within the scope of this tax. Thus, the amount of the tax liability will depend not only on the type and value of the vehicle, but also on its power.

A change is also envisaged for food vouchers. Amounts exceeding €102.26 will be taxed at 7%. Property tax assessments will also increase by 30%, which could affect the amount of local taxes and fees calculated on their basis.

Higher Tax Relief for Families

The package also includes greater tax relief for raising children and for children with disabilities. The proposal is part of the measures that are to be financed through the planned changes to the revenue side of the budget.

In parallel with the discussions in the National Assembly, the European Commission is preparing its assessment of Bulgaria’s draft budget for 2027. The document will be published as part of the autumn package of the European Semester, which also includes assessments under the excessive deficit procedures.

Bulgaria has already been subject to such a procedure since July. Brussels is expected to assess the risk of macroeconomic imbalances, the state of fiscal discipline and the level of public debt. The document will be presented to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg