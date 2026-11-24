The way some marketing campaigns for this shopping season are organized is questionable not only from the perspective of marketing rules, but also consumer legislation. The question arises as to the extent to which, when organizing Black Weeks, weekends, days, and so on, and the resulting significant price fluctuations over short periods, the classic rule that a product must have been offered at the higher price for at least one month in order for the discount to be genuine is being observed and can be monitored. Another question is the extent to which, in such a situation and amid the enormous range of products on the market, consumers can track these fluctuations and determine whether the offers are genuinely advantageous for them. This was commented on by Gabriela Rumenova, founder of “We, the Consumers”, in the Darik Radio studio.

She described cases in which consumers are attracted by a reduced price, only to discover during the ordering process that they cannot complete the transaction under the advertised terms. “This most often happens on so-called marketplaces, because a system has been created that makes it easy to redirect customers from one seller to another. Thus, when we like something from a particular seller, it runs out — genuinely or supposedly, we do not know — and we are directed to others, where the price is sometimes even twice as high,” she said, giving an example. She recommended that consumers not impulsively fall for new offers before checking the conditions under which the product they have already selected is offered by several other sellers across the internet, comparing not only prices and discounts, but also the actual characteristics of the products.

The expert warned consumers to be careful when shopping from such “virtual malls”, because some of the sellers are not traders but private individuals, and they are not required to comply with consumer legislation. This means that consumers do not have the rights they would have when purchasing from genuine traders within the meaning of the law.

Regarding the increase in courier service costs in recent years, she recommended that, when choosing a delivery method, consumers check the options offered by the particular seller — delivery to lockers, payment by card or cash on delivery, and collection from a physical outlet — because in some cases there are no fees at all, while in others they vary. When making a decision, however, the time and logistics required for the consumer to collect the purchase must also be taken into account.

Rumenova once again highlighted the risks of purchasing products offered through social media, which lead to single-product sales pages. “These platforms can be identified very easily if we are more vigilant. They contain a great deal of information that tells us nothing of substance — merely claims that cannot be proven. The order is placed through a form, we enter our details, the parcel arrives without an option for inspection and testing, we receive it, pay, open it and see that we have been scammed,” she explained, describing the mechanism.

Regarding gift vouchers for services and experiences, Gabriela Rumenova recommended choosing ones with a longer validity period, while consumers should plan and request the use of the service or the purchase of the product well in advance.