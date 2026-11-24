President-elect Iliana Yotova outlined national consensus, justice and the restoration of statehood as the main priorities of her future term in office. She and Vice President-elect Kiril Valchev received their official certificates from the Central Election Commission.

In her speech, Yotova called for overcoming social division and restoring constructive dialogue between state institutions. She said that citizens’ trust is a responsibility that the presidential pair must justify every day through their decisions, actions and conduct.

A call for more dialogue

Yotova thanked the chair and members of the Central Election Commission for organising the presidential election. In her words, the vote had been a serious challenge for the commission’s new members, but it had provided an opportunity to demonstrate that the electoral process can be fair and transparent.

She stressed that the differences between her and Valchev in their professional and public profiles could serve as a basis for a broader conversation. According to Yotova, politicians must be able to listen to their opponents, understand their arguments and, despite their differences, seek common solutions to the country’s significant problems.

“Today, we have an enormous need for more dialogue among ourselves,” Iliana Yotova said.

She called for this dialogue to be freed from confrontation and political point-scoring in view of the challenges facing Bulgaria both domestically and internationally.

“The same rules and laws for everyone”

In her speech, Yotova said that the country had lost too much time and energy to confrontation, hatred and confrontation for its own sake. In her view, these resources should be directed towards Bulgaria’s development and responsibility towards future generations.

The president-elect said that society has the necessary energy, ambition, courage and faith to overcome difficulties and build a fair state with the same rules and laws for everyone. She linked this goal to the restoration of statehood and to the prospects facing citizens.

Yotova said that representatives of state institutions must live up to the people who work for their families and for the country’s development. “We are often in their debt. We must realise this,” she stressed.

A message for those who did not vote as well

Yotova thanked the voters who had supported the presidential pair, but also addressed citizens who had not exercised their right to vote. In her words, their decision should not remain merely part of the election statistics, but should be interpreted as a signal to politicians.

Former presidents Georgi Parvanov and Rosen Plevneliev attended the ceremony. Yotova expressed her gratitude for their contribution to the presidency and said that she and Valchev would strive to preserve the best of their predecessors’ experience.

At the end of her speech, she called on institutions to extend a hand to one another and to be closer to Bulgarian citizens.