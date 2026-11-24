Varna will not hold a by-election for mayor if the decision to terminate Blagomir Kotsev’s powers takes effect. This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by lawyer and election law expert Alexander Andreev, a former chair of the Central Election Commission.

According to him, the reason is that the decision of the Municipal Election Commission – Varna was taken during the last year of the term of office of mayors and municipal councils. In this case, the law does not provide for a by-election, but rather for the appointment of an acting mayor.

The decision may be appealed

“In this case, there is no way this can happen because we have entered the final year before the expiry of the terms of office of mayors and municipal councils,” Andreev explained.

The decision of the Municipal Election Commission – Varna has not yet taken effect. It may be challenged within seven days before the Administrative Court in Varna, after which the court ruling may be appealed before the Supreme Administrative Court.

Until a final ruling is issued, the mayor’s powers must be assigned to one of the deputy mayors by an appropriate order. If the decision remains in force, the Varna Municipal Council will have to appoint an acting mayor.

The reports date back to the summer of 2025

Andreev questioned why the Municipal Election Commission had ruled only a year later on reports related to Blagomir Kotsev’s actions. In November 2025, the commission requested additional evidence from the municipality concerning business trips and substitution orders.

“Reports that have been pending for nearly a year since the last ruling cannot simply be left on hold,” the expert said. In his view, the commission should have immediately considered the complaints and adopted a decision so that the submitters of the reports could receive an answer and the affected person could defend his rights.

Andreev described the ruling as unlawful because of its consequences for voters. According to him, if the decision had been made earlier, Varna could have held a by-election and citizens could have elected a mayor to run the municipality.

Sources: novini.bg