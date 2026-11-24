The Budget Committee of the National Assembly approved at second reading an increase in the so-called “weekend tax” from 3% to 7%. The measure applies to cases in which company assets can also be used for personal purposes. The expected fiscal effect is €6 million.

The committee also decided that meal vouchers exceeding €102.26 would be taxed at 7%. The maximum monthly value of the vouchers that employers can provide is raised to €200.

During the discussion, it was stated that the “weekend tax” cannot be abolished because of the requirements of European legislation. Konstantin Prodanov of “Progressive Bulgaria” defended the increase.

“If it cannot be abolished, then from now on, I repeat, the difference between 3% and 7% in financial terms is so small when divided among individual companies that I do not think it represents any problem either in terms of its financial burden for them or as any additional instrument for the National Revenue Agency,” Prodanov said.

The measure was strongly criticized by the opposition. Martin Dimitrov of “Democratic Bulgaria” said that the increase was part of a series of tax changes and could worsen the business environment.

“A short while ago, we actually voted on the vouchers, taxing them at 7%. Now you are raising the weekend tax, and other tax increases will follow. And I ask you—do you really think that in a very delicate situation, in which the international environment is not in our favor and Bulgaria is being compared with other countries, it makes sense to worsen the business environment, when there is not even any fiscal effect from this measure?” Dimitrov said.

The decision of the Budget Committee is not final. The changes must be considered and voted on by the National Assembly in plenary before they can enter into force.

Sources: trud.bg, bnr.bg