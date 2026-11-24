The Parliamentary Budget and Finance Committee approved at second reading the introduction of a one-off windfall tax for 2027. The measure is part of amendments to the Corporate Income Tax Act and is expected to bring around €800 million into the budget.

Banks, insurance companies, telecoms, exchange bureaux, payday loan companies and food retailers will fall within the scope of the new tax. The proposal by „Democratic Bulgaria“ to also include the energy sector did not receive support.

How the tax will be calculated

The tax base will be the difference between the taxable profit for 2027 and the average taxable profit for the period 2020–2025, increased by 20%. A rate of 33% will be applied to this difference.

The bill allows 30% of the tax due to be waived for specific purposes, including investments and the formation of reserves. For food retailers, the tax threshold was increased fivefold between the two readings. It will apply to entities with net sales revenue of at least €25 million as of the end of December 2027.

Sanctions are also provided for taxable persons who fail to report, or report inaccurately, data resulting in the determination of a lower tax. The financial penalty will range between €100,000 and €500,000.

Dispute over the scope and impact on prices

The committee rejected the proposal by GERB-UDF and DPS to abolish the tax. Ayten Sabri said that the measure could affect final consumer prices, while Vladislav Goranov said he saw no grounds for raising taxes in order to overcome the excessive deficit procedure.

Konstantin Prodanov defended the size of the penalties, arguing that lower fines would not have a deterrent effect on companies that might attempt to avoid paying the tax.

„Lukoil“ is making a loss, so whatever solidarity contribution we pay, it simply will not have any effect on the budget“, Deputy Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova said.

According to her, if energy companies were included, the financial effect would be almost zero because of reported and carried-forward losses.

Changes to vouchers and tax losses

The committee also approved an increase in the maximum monthly value of food vouchers from €102.26 to €200. The amount above the current threshold will be subject to a 7% tax, while the annual quota for vouchers will increase to €1.5 billion as of 1 January 2027. The proposals by „Democratic Bulgaria“, GERB-UDF and „We Continue the Change“ to abolish this tax were not adopted.

The amendments also raise the value threshold for tax-deductible tangible and intangible fixed assets to €1,000. The period for carrying forward tax losses will become ten years, but the deduction will be limited to 70% of the positive taxable financial result. The current procedure will remain in place for the 2026 tax year.

The proposal to scrap the increase in the so-called „weekend tax“ from 3% to 7% was also rejected. Following the budget committee’s approval, the bill is due to be considered by the National Assembly at second reading.

Sources: bta.bg