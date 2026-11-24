“We Continue the Change” leader Assen Vassilev said that TIM and businessman Daniel Slavov, known as Dankata, were behind the termination of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev’s term of office. He described the claim as his political assessment, noting that it had not been established by a decision of a competent authority.

“I categorically believe that they are behind this removal. The entire commission appears to be under their control,” Vassilev told journalists in parliament.

The Varna Municipal Election Commission terminated Kotsev’s mandate ahead of schedule on November 23. The decision was supported by 20 of the 26 members present, and his certificate of election as mayor was annulled. The commission cited unjustified absence from work for more than one month as grounds.

According to the OEC’s decision, Kotsev was absent for a total of 107 working days between January 1 and November 11, 2025. The review is related to the leave he used during his detention last year. The decision may be appealed before the Administrative Court in Varna within seven days. Kotsev has already stated that he will challenge his removal.

The dispute over the detention and absence

Vassilev described the case as “absolutely unprecedented” and questioned whether the mayor’s detention could be used as grounds for terminating his mandate.

The Sofia District Court declared Kotsev’s 24-hour police detention of July 8, 2025, unlawful. The court ruled on the initial arrest carried out by the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime. This decision does not automatically overturn the subsequent measure of remand in custody imposed in the criminal proceedings.

According to Vassilev, the decision to remove Kotsev was not accidental and aims to have the Municipal Council elect a mayor who will protect the interests of economic groups. He said that the GERB and “Revival” groups in Varna were acting in line with these interests. This claim has not been confirmed by a decision or finding of an institution.

Projects and upcoming protests

Vassilev linked the conflict to Kotsev’s decisions concerning Varna’s budget. According to him, the mayor withdrew funding for a tunnel near the promenade in the Sea Garden, as well as proposals concerning several properties that could have been used for construction.

“The aim is to elect a mayor who will advance their interests—the same interests that Blagomir Kotsev has refused to advance for a third consecutive year,” the PP leader said.

The party is organizing a protest on November 25 at 6:00 p.m. in front of the building at 103 Rakovski Street in Sofia. At the same time, a protest will be held in Varna in front of the municipal building, from where a march to a hotel associated with Daniel Slavov-Dankata is planned.

Sources: bgnes.bg, oik0306.cik.bg, nova.bg