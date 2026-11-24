The Consumer Protection Commission is proposing that the deadline for replacing devices in district-heated buildings with remote-reading ones be extended by one year – until January 1, 2028. The current statutory deadline is January 1, 2027.

The proposal has been submitted to the Ministry of Energy and the Energy Committee of the National Assembly. It concerns already installed individual heat cost allocators, individual heat meters and individual hot-water meters that do not support remote reading.

Complaints about installation after the deadline

The CPC says that numerous complaints and reports have been submitted by consumers. Some of them have received offers for installation in March 2027, that is, after the current deadline expires.

“For individual homes, installation dates in March 2027 have been offered – after the expiry of the current deadline,” the CPC points out as one of the reasons for its proposal.

Consumers also report limited availability of compatible models. During replacement, the new device must be readable by the system serving the particular building. This limits the choice when a suitable model is unavailable or the installation schedule is fully booked.

Around €300 for a standard replacement

According to published prices from heat cost allocation companies, replacing two individual hot-water meters and four individual heat cost allocators in a three-room apartment costs around €300 with standard installation. The amount may be higher and depends on the type of heating system and the specifics of the home.

According to the CPC, the expense comes at the beginning of winter, when households are also paying higher heating bills. For some households in Sofia, the Commission also points to additional costs related to temporary heating and the provision of hot water during prolonged interruptions to district heating.

The CPC justifies the requested extension with the need for households to plan their expenses and for companies to organize deliveries and installation. The proposal also points to the need for an economic assessment of the postponement in accordance with European requirements.

Until a legislative change is adopted, the deadline of January 1, 2027 remains in force.

Sources: novini.bg