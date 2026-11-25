Residents of Stara Zagora are protesting against the relocation of a tree in the park „St. Ignatius of Stara Zagora“, known to locals as „Pepper Bathhouse“. The construction of a monument to the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius is planned at the chosen location. The tree was planted around 15–20 years ago by local residents, who have watered it over the years and built a fence around its trunk.

The residents insist that the tree remain in its current location. Lyubomira Raykova, who has taken up the case, points out that the root system must be prepared about a year before the relocation in order to increase the likelihood that the tree will successfully take root.

„About a year before the actual relocation“

Deputy Mayor Tanev confirms that no such preparation has been carried out. According to him, if the tree is moved now, it may not survive in its new location.

Municipality plans to move the tree several meters

The Stara Zagora Municipality says that its intention is to preserve the tree by moving it only a few meters. Deputy Mayor for Culture Zheleva says that the administration has been talking to citizens for several weeks and that the work will begin when weather conditions are suitable.

On November 23, municipal representatives and citizens discussed the choice of location for the monument, the relocation technology and the possibilities for preserving the tree. At the meeting, the municipality presented the project documentation, according to which the monument is to be built in the park. The stated completion deadline is the end of March 2027.

Discrepancy in the stated cost

Citizens’ dissatisfaction is also linked to the lack of sufficient information about the project. Ecologist Dimana Shishkova says that she had not been informed in advance about the municipality’s plans and opposes moving the tree. She also questions the stated project cost of 140,000 euros.

In information released by the Stara Zagora Municipality on November 23, the cost of the monument is listed as 141,111 euros. A visualization of the composition was also presented at the meeting, showing figures of Cyril and Methodius approximately four meters high, excluding the pedestal.

Citizens insist that a solution be found that preserves both the tree and the monument project. For now, the municipality maintains that the tree will be moved, while the exact timing will depend on weather conditions.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bnrnews.bg