GERB leader Boyko Borissov said he would announce measures against party representatives following the decision by the Municipal Election Commission in Varna to terminate the mayoral mandate of Blagomir Kotsev ahead of schedule. He said this would happen on Friday or Saturday.

“I have no logical explanation for what happened in Varna. I personally called both Portnih and Stoyan to tell them that if this happened, there would be serious consequences for them and for the party,” Borissov said in the parliamentary corridors. By “Stoyan,” he was referring to GERB’s regional coordinator in Varna, Stoyan Petkov.

Borissov said he had also spoken with Blagomir Kotsev, although he described him as his political opponent. “A mayor is removed through elections, not by some political officials,” the GERB leader said.

He confirmed that he had demanded the resignations of GERB’s representatives on the Municipal Election Commission in Varna. However, he said that the party leadership had no legal mechanism to withdraw the commission members once they had already been appointed.

“Instead of merely complaining, my colleague Asen Vassilev and I should collect signatures and submit a request for legislative amendments allowing members of municipal election commissions to be withdrawn by the parties that nominated them. Because I asked for their resignations now, and my words are left hanging in the air,” Borissov told reporters.

The proposal is aimed at “We Continue the Change,” whose co-chairman Asen Vassilev Borissov urged to join a joint legislative initiative. The goal is to amend the procedure under which political forces can withdraw their representatives from municipal election commissions.

The GERB leader added that he had spoken harshly with party representatives that morning after, in his view, they had failed to follow his instructions. “When they didn’t listen to me the third time, when they didn’t carry out my instructions, I don’t need to tell you how I shouted at them this morning,” he said.

The decision concerning Kotsev triggered political reactions after the Municipal Election Commission in Varna terminated his mandate. “We Continue the Change” described what happened as a political attack, while Borissov insisted that a mayoral mandate should be terminated through elections, not through the actions of party-appointed representatives on an election commission.