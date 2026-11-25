Varna Municipal Council approved funding for a conceptual design for a road tunnel under the Sea Garden. The design is worth 350,000 euros, and the decision was taken at an extraordinary session of the local parliament.

The tunnel is expected to be approximately 380 meters long, with two traffic lanes and bicycle paths. It is intended to provide a direct connection to the coastal promenade and quick access to the complex being built at “Aleya First.”

Blagomir Kotsev said that he had refused to support the conceptual design. According to him, the tunnel is “one of the bones of contention” that led to his removal from office.

Citizens Prepare Protest

Citizens have spoken out against the construction of the facility and are preparing a protest on December 5. The organizers warn that construction could reach the cost of a second Asparuhov Bridge. According to them, these funds could be allocated to the long-awaited renovation of the existing bridge.

The project dates back to 2009 and has been challenged by civic organizations over the years. The main objections are related to concerns that the area will lose its pedestrian character and be burdened with heavy car traffic.

Dispute Also Over the Environmental Assessment

The decision of the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water not to conduct an environmental impact assessment for the construction activities has been appealed. According to the judges, the project does not conflict with environmental legislation.

The complex connected to the tunnel has been valued at 80 million leva. It is planned to include a tower with a panoramic elevator and two elevator shafts, an international congress center, mineral pools, a spa and sports areas. According to NOVA, the tower and some of the other facilities are at an advanced stage of construction.

Sources: nova.bg