Blagomir Kotsev described the decision of the Municipal Election Commission in Varna to terminate his mandate prematurely as the result of pressure from local economic interests. The commission terminated his powers as mayor and annulled his certificate of election as mayor.

„A mayor in a removal procedure“ – this is how Kotsev described his status. According to him, until the court rules on the provisional enforcement of the decision, the Municipal Council should not elect an acting mayor, and the administration of Varna should remain in the hands of the deputy mayor appointed by him.

Claims of pressure and financial incentives

Kotsev said that information about alleged financial incentives for members of the Municipal Election Commission had reached him through third parties. His statement mentioned sums of 20,000 euros.

„It is being said that there were conversations with each one of them and that there were financial incentives. There is also talk of specific sums of 20,000 euros“, Kotsev said.

He explicitly clarified that these were rumors and information he had not received firsthand. Kotsev presented no evidence of payments having been made. As grounds for his suspicions, he pointed to the speed of the commission's meeting, the lack of a clearly identified author of the proposal to remove him, the absence of an audio recording, and the scant written minutes.

Accusations against businesspeople and municipal councilors

The mayor of Varna once again directed his accusations at businessman Daniel Slavov, known as Dido Dunkata. Kotsev said that in personal conversations with him, his remaining in office had been linked to the approval of specific investment projects.

„The person in question told me directly that whether I would remain mayor of Varna depended entirely on me. And this was connected to specific projects of his that had to be processed through fast-track procedures“, Kotsev said.

According to him, some of the projects involved questionable construction documents. He further claimed that delays in the procedures had led to warnings and threats that he might lose his post. Kotsev also linked the pressure to the periods before the adoption of the municipal budget and the voting on important decisions.

He also accused some municipal councilors of not making their decisions independently, but instead taking into account the interests of informal party leaders and representatives of the construction business.

The dispute over leave

Kotsev rejected the argument that the Municipal Election Commission's decision had been prompted by his use of leave and his absence from work while he was detained in 2025. He said that, according to his lawyers, the law allows unused leave to be carried over into the following calendar year, while termination of a mandate requires continuous absence for 30 days without valid reasons.

„By this logic, why not kidnap mayors for several months until their leave expires, and then remove them? This could easily happen in any city“, Kotsev warned.

The decision of the Municipal Election Commission is subject to judicial appeal. Kotsev's lawyer said that a request would also be made to suspend its provisional enforcement.

Sources: novini.bg, bnrnews.bg, bntnews.bg