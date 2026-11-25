Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that the European Commission had delivered a “stinging slap” to those who governed before him and who, in his view, had spent recklessly, taken out loans and failed to attract sufficient investment. He made the statement at the beginning of the regular meeting of the Council of Ministers.

“Yesterday, the European Commission delivered a stinging slap to all those who over the years spent recklessly, without attracting investment, took out loans without developing the economy, lied about the actual deficit in order to get us into the eurozone, and brought public finances to an excessive deficit and catastrophe,” Radev said.

The prime minister defended the measures included in the 2027 budget to stabilize public finances. “The EC’s positive forecast for next year is clear confirmation that the course taken is the right one,” he said. Radev added that the opposition would not succeed in stopping European funding and payments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan.

EC reports insufficient action on the deficit

However, the European Commission’s assessment also contains a critical finding. In the autumn package of the European Semester for 2027, the Commission states that Bulgaria’s and Hungary’s actions in response to the recommendations to correct their excessive deficits are insufficient. It therefore recommends that the Council of the EU establish that Bulgaria has failed to take effective action.

Following a decision by the Council, the Commission plans to propose a new corrective path for the country. A new assessment will be carried out in spring 2027, based on the final data for 2026, the spring economic forecast and the countries’ annual reports.

What Brussels forecasts for Bulgaria

According to the European Commission’s economic forecast, Bulgaria’s budget deficit will reach 5% of gross domestic product in 2026, before temporarily falling to 4% in 2027. Economic growth is expected to slow from 2.7% in 2026 to 2.1% in 2027, while government debt is expected to rise from 33% to 35% of GDP.

The Commission warns that after the one-off revenue-raising measures expire, the deficit could widen again. The forecast says it could reach 4.8% of GDP in 2028 if lasting structural measures to strengthen revenues are not introduced.