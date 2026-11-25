An employee at Sofia’s Fourth City Hospital was simultaneously hired under four employment contracts, with the combined working hours reaching between 65 and 85 hours per week. Municipal councillors Boris Bonev and Vanya Grigorova said that his total monthly remuneration exceeded €6,000 and, during certain periods, reached €14,400.

According to Grigorova, the contracts were for 8, 4, 2 and 1 hour of work per day. The one-hour contract was signed on 1 August 2025 and updated on 1 February 2026. Initially, BGN 3,000 was paid under it, while after the update the amount reached €1,800.

“For me, the most shocking example is that of an employee hired under four employment contracts simultaneously,” Boris Bonev said.

Bonev said that one of the contracts had been terminated prematurely, for which compensation of €11,200 was paid. According to him, the following day the employee was hired again for a similar position. Grigorova claims that around 6–7 people close to the management of the medical facility were involved in the scheme.

Reports of public procurement violations and missing property

Boris Bonev also presented allegations concerning public procurement contracts with a company founded by the hospital’s financial director and subsequently transferred to his mother. According to him, a contract worth BGN 18,500 was signed with the company for the development of a website over six months, but no such website exists.

The municipal councillor also reported that 10 televisions and a sofa donated to the hospital by a mobile operator were missing. He publicly called on former executive director Dr Stoyan Madzharov to say where the items are located.

The allegations made by the two councillors are part of a broader dispute over the management of the medical facility. Sofia Municipality said that the internal audit commissioned on 5 June 2026 covers the period from 1 July 2024 to 31 May 2026. The report identifies weaknesses in appointments, the combination of positions, the determination of remuneration and the payment of compensation, as well as insufficient control over the spending of funds. The municipality referred the matter to the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office on 18 November.

The report may also be sent to other institutions

Vanya Grigorova announced that next week it would be proposed that the audit report be sent not only to the prosecutor’s office, but also to the State Financial Inspection Agency and the National Audit Office. This is the next announced step in the case. The data on possible violations are subject to review by the competent institutions.

Sources: novini.bg, nova.bg