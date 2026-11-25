We must speak out and act against violence against women every day, President Iliana Iotova said on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

“Every day we must speak out, fight, condemn and punish violence against women,” Yotova said. She warned that silence and inaction encourage perpetrators.

In her words, the victim may be a friend, neighbour, colleague or an unknown woman who is afraid or ashamed to seek help. The scars of violence can be physical, but they can also remain in the soul, the President said.

“The problem is not personal”

Yotova described violence against women as a social problem that affects not only the victims, but also the state and society as a whole. According to her, there are not enough effective measures for prevention and protection.

She said that the fight must involve upbringing, education and effective criminal justice mechanisms. State institutions, the non-governmental sector and citizens must all take part in it, the President said.

“The problem is not personal; it is social,” Iliana Iotova wrote.

The President called for zero tolerance of every form of violence and for a clearer public response in cases when women are subjected to harassment or assault.

UN data

The message comes against the backdrop of new UN data, according to which around 47,000 women and girls were killed by intimate partners or relatives in 2025. This amounts to an average of five victims every hour.

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women marks the beginning of the “16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence” campaign, which continues until 10 December – Human Rights Day.

Sources: novini.bg