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The political crisis in Varna surrounding the termination of Blagomir Kotsev’s term of office shows the return of local clientelism, which has not been so visible since 2009. This was stated by political scientist Prof. Rumyana Kolarova.

“It seems that at the local level, something we witnessed in 2009 is returning, when the national parties were not represented to such an extent at the local level,” Kolarova said. In her words, this concerns local clientelism, which “has always had a tangible presence in Varna.”

The crisis surrounding the mayoral term

The comment comes against the backdrop of the decision by the Municipal Electoral Commission in Varna on November 23 to terminate Blagomir Kotsev’s powers before the end of his term and annul his certificate of election as mayor. Twenty of the commission’s 27 members voted in favor of the decision, while the proposal that no violations be established received six votes.

Kotsev’s lawyers announced that they would challenge the decision before the Administrative Court in Varna. Velin Zhekov, chairman of the Municipal Electoral Commission in Varna, said that after the vote, members of the commission had received threats, but rejected claims that pressure had been exerted on the commission.

“Business parties” and the question of the electoral commission

Prof. Svetoslav Malinov described the phenomenon Kolarova spoke about as a model of “business parties.” According to him, this type of political influence was particularly widespread about a decade ago, especially along the Black Sea coast.

“The good news is that the party headquarters distanced themselves from these actions against Blagomir Kotsev,” Malinov said. He also pointed to another question that, in his view, the case in Varna raises for the first time with such sharpness – why members of municipal electoral commissions appointed by the party headquarters cannot be recalled.

Alexander Sidi of VMRO also focused on the way the commissions are formed. He stressed that the members of the Municipal Electoral Commission are appointed by the parties, and called for their replacement, as well as for legislative changes.

The decision concerning Kotsev’s term is not yet final, as it is subject to judicial review. Meanwhile, political reactions continue, and the dispute has moved beyond the framework of the specific procedure and turned into a debate about the influence of the parties and local businesses on the governance of Varna.

Sources: novini.bg, nova.bg