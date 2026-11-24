FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

Democracy is a simple construct. Everyone votes, and the minority submits to the majority.

It sucks, but no better system has been invented.

Older democracies have oversight mechanisms, civil societies and, above all, trade unions. That is how the interests of the minority are balanced with those of the majority.

We are an UNFINISHED democracy. There is no civil society, no oversight, no trade unions, not even genuinely democratic parties in the true sense of the word.

Once they are elected, our people shut themselves away in black cars with armoured windows and watch through them as an elderly woman, knocked down by their own security detail, rolls along the street.

Oversight is exercised through Facebook and by cursing the political class.

It can also be done through mass protests and uprisings, but less often.

Still, there is some mechanism for removing those in power. Of sorts.

You go out, there are many of you, you are strong, you insist, you freeze and you get (perhaps) a resignation.

But you CANNOT demand the resignation of the European government. No such mechanism has simply been invented.

Perhaps a worldwide proletarian revolution would do the job, but hardly.

Today I want the resignation of the Ursulas, the Merzes and the Kaja Kallases.

I want this resignation because THIS European government is expensive, ineffective, works against the interests of European citizens and at the same time brazenly LIES to them.

So I want this resignation because:

This is the most expensive administration in the history of humanity, travelling by cars, planes and trains from one point to another just to say the same thing it said at the previous point.

Because European bureaucracy in figures means that one of its representatives (for example, an MEP), after living at your expense for 4 years and having you pay for everything from the croissant in his mouth to the toilet paper at his children’s school, returns to his homeland (if he does not stay there to work for you again) with 1 million euros.

And this is not a myth but a reality.

It is great that useful MEPs such as Iцо Hazarta will educate their children at our expense, and that the latter, unlike their father, will later know a language and be genuinely fit to serve the European bureaucracy.

I want the resignation because for a second term now this bureaucracy has been dealing with the Green Deal, with children’s right to change their sex, with flooding European countries with dark-skinned migrants and turning them into ghettos (according to Shkwarek).

And instead of supporting the continent’s economy, in just one five-year period it managed to turn it into a weak and unreliable economy, at the back of the queue.

Finally, I want the resignation because this administration brazenly and vulgarly lies to its own peoples, telling them that it is giving Ukraine a LOAN (THAT IS, A DEBT), but not telling them that this loan is secured /through a complex fraudulent financial scheme/ by the future reparations Russia will pay when it loses the war.

In other words, it is UNSECURED.

It is simply hiding from them that this is a gift, because Europe’s population is beginning to grasp a few simple things.

1. The European political class has no, absolutely no idea how to stop this war. None.

No one has heard a word about this issue.

They are waiting for Putin to die. Hopefully, there are not too many doubles. Or for Ukraine to seize Moscow.

You can probably see that the latter is not particularly realistic.

2. The European government refuses to tell you that the vast majority of the hundreds of billions DONATED to Ukraine disappear into Zelensky’s corrupt government.

It does not tell you that the most stealing takes place during war (that is often why wars happen) and from charity.

People and drones are dying, the money keeps flowing, peace is nowhere in sight, and they have absolutely no idea how to reach it except through more war.

3. Yes, Putin is a dictator.

He needs this war. It solves many domestic problems for him. Dictators have often solved such problems throughout history by diverting attention and through war.

But there – between Russia and Ukraine – there is a historical drama involving a population across the border, which remains unresolved and constitutes a logical reason for war (for both sides).

It is a little like entering with an army to seize Ohrid, which is historically, culturally and so on ours.

But the main question is: Where is European money going, how much of it is there, and will it ever come back?

Here is the answer:

Into a bottomless pit (an expensive modern war plus corruption).

Billions.

And no, they will never come back.

This last point should be the subject of a common referendum. Whether country by country or a pan-European one.

But never has the continent given its government the right to donate, free of charge, a huge part of public resources to a war with no end.

And for this – we, the European citizens – must be asked.

Otherwise, this is not democracy but arbitrariness.

And there are two possible outcomes. A democratic one and a tragic one.

The tragic one is that, since the European authorities have no idea how to end this war, the only thing left for them is to drag us into it.

Excuse me.

The democratic one is for the European government to be replaced.

That is why I want the resignation of the Ursulas, the Merzes and the Kaja Kallases (hereditary democrats).

I, Diana Damyanova (the @sshole granny, a Russophile lackey and a “kopeck”), who knows that these people have no plan, sign my name to this.

It is astonishing that the children and grandchildren of the State Security are democrats /without a plan/, while we, the children of the half-killed bourgeoisie, are “kopecks.”

But that is how life goes.

You tell me where I should intercept the Ursulas???