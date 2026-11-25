Blagomir Kotsev is unfit to be mayor of Varna, and in three years of governing, the only thing accomplished has been a non-functioning mineral water fountain. This was stated by Vazrazhdane MP Kosta Stoyanov on bTV.

“In three years, the only thing that has been done is a mineral water fountain that is not operational,” Stoyanov said. He stated that his party had long been calling for Kotsev’s resignation and that its representatives on the Municipal Election Commission had consistently voted to terminate his mandate.

Stoyanov calls on Kotsev to file a report

The comment came after Blagomir Kotsev claimed that members of the Municipal Election Commission had been subjected to pressure, including through envelopes containing money being handed out. Stoyanov called on the mayor, if he had evidence of threats or pressure, to alert the prosecution service.

“There is no way our people could have been pressured, given that they have been consistent. We from Vazrazhdane have always voted for the removal of the mayor of Varna,” the MP said.

According to him, Kotsev should have stepped down himself until the investigations against him were completed. Stoyanov pointed out that the mayor faces charges in a corruption case, as well as new proceedings related to unfavorable deals from the period when he was regional governor.

Criticism over infrastructure and Baba Alino

Stoyanov criticized the work of the municipal administration over problems with infrastructure, cleanliness and the development of key sites. He also commented on the illegal construction in the Baba Alino area, stating that demolition orders had been issued for fewer than 20 of more than 100 sites.

According to the MP, the procedures had not been completed by the end of October, which was the stated deadline. These claims form part of his political assessment of the municipality’s work.

The decision to remove him is not yet final

The Varna Municipal Election Commission terminated Kotsev’s powers, but the decision has been appealed before the Administrative Court. The case could subsequently reach the Supreme Administrative Court as well.

Blagomir Kotsev described his removal as politically motivated and said that the commission had been pressured. Velin Zhekov, chairman of the Varna Municipal Election Commission, denied having heard about envelopes containing money.

If the decision is ultimately upheld, there will be no partial local elections, and until next year’s regular vote, an acting mayor will be elected by the Municipal Council.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, 24plovdiv.bg