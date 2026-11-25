Employees of the Executive Agency “General Labour Inspectorate” in Sofia held a one-hour protest as part of the relay strike in the state administration. The action was organised by the Support Trade Union of Administrative Employees over differences in pay and, according to the union, the unequal treatment of employees.

“The Labour Inspectorate is dying,” the protesters said. They carried posters reading “Labour inspectors are not invisible,” “We take care of people, but who will take care of us?” and “Inflation affects us too,” while also chanting the name of their trade union.

Kremena Atanasova, chairwoman of the Support Trade Union of Administrative Employees, said that the protest action had so far produced no results. “It is unacceptable for there to be working poor,” she said, adding that the problem affects key units of the state administration.

According to Atanasova, the gross salary of an inspector in Sofia is 814 euros, while after tax and social security deductions, employees receive between 650 and 700 euros. She described the amount as close to the minimum wage of 660 euros.

“We are fighting not only for higher salaries, but also for respect,” Atanasova said. In her view, civil servants should not be insulted and humiliated, as they provide services used by all citizens.

Protests began at the social services

The relay strike began with employees of the Social Assistance Agency, who stopped work for one hour. Regional structures, including territorial directorates, joined the action across the country. The following day, the protest was taken up by the Employment Agency and labour offices.

Thus, the protests affected employees not only in Sofia but also in various populated areas across the country. The strike actions last one hour and are being held successively at individual state institutions. For the administrations concerned, this means a temporary suspension of work during the protest, with no data announced on specific interruptions to services.

Next strikes are at the cadastre agency, NSI and NSSI

According to the announced schedule, the relay strike will continue on Friday with employees of the Agency for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre. A protest is planned at the National Statistical Institute on November 30, and at the National Social Security Institute on December 1.

The organisers are calling for adequate pay and equal treatment for those working in the state administration. At present, Kremena Atanasova said that no result had been achieved and that the protests would continue according to the previously announced schedule.

Sources: bta.bg, bnrnews.bg