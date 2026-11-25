The co-chairman of Yes, Bulgaria and MP from the parliamentary group of Democratic Bulgaria, Ivaylo Mirchev, called on the ruling parties to withdraw the draft state budget for 2027 and revise it. According to him, the European Commission has already issued a categorical assessment that the budget is harmful to Bulgarian citizens.

“Withdraw this budget, adopt our plan and keep the budget deficit below 3% of gross domestic product,” Mirchev told journalists in parliament.

He said that Democratic Bulgaria had proposed a plan to limit the deficit both in the 2026 budget and in the 2027 draft, but the proposals had not been accepted. In his assessment, Mirchev linked the budget decisions to the impoverishment of households, saying that it would reach 900 euros for every Bulgarian family.

Warning of taxes and fines

Martin Dimitrov added to the criticism of the draft. According to him, the new taxes proposed by the government will cost 300 euros per person in 2027, or around 900 euros for a family.

“The calculation includes enormous debt, a huge deficit, possible fines from the European Commission and higher taxes,” Dimitrov said. He added that the calculation should also include the higher fines provided for in the tax laws.

The European Commission found a significant deviation by Bulgaria from the recommended net expenditure trajectory and launched a procedure over the excessive deficit. According to the Commission’s published assessment, the country’s deficit is expected to remain above the reference threshold of 3% of GDP in 2027 as well.

Mirchev also commented on the Electoral Code

In parliament, Mirchev was also asked about GERB leader Boyko Borissov’s proposal for amendments to the Electoral Code. The idea is for parties to be able to recall their representatives from municipal election commissions, after the removal of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev in Varna.

Mirchev said that Democratic Bulgaria would support such legislative changes, but in his view it must be clarified how problems with party representatives arise. He said that the formation was ready to assist with better selection and work with commission members, but insisted that the issue be resolved comprehensively.

Sources: novini.bg, nova.bg