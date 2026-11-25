“Instead of listening to the legitimate demands of Europeans, the leaders of the European Union are giving tens and hundreds of billions of euros to the corrupt regime in Kyiv. It is obvious that these people neither want to defend the international order nor secure lasting peace. The only thing they care about is how to provide even more financial benefits to Zelensky and his clique.”

This was stated by Bulgarian MEP Peter Volgin in the European Parliament during debates on Europe's role and capacity to defend the international order and ensure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

The popular former BNR radio host emphasized that hundreds of thousands of people are protesting across Europe. These are people who want better education, higher incomes and decent work. They want their money to be spent not on rearmament, but on meaningful causes.

“The assumption that a significant portion of this money later finds its way back into the accounts of EU leaders is sounding increasingly logical. How else can we explain this undying love for the regime in Kyiv!?” Volgin commented provocatively.

As a representative of “Europe of Sovereign Nations” and the Bulgarian party “Revival,” he demonstrated verbal skepticism and criticism of the decisions and actions of the EU leadership. In this vein, Peter Volgin directly addressed Ursula von der Leyen with words aimed at her removal:

“European citizens have realized that the elite in Brussels, as well as most of the leaders in their countries, are not on their side. These elites care only about their own well-being, and the direct result of their actions is the impoverishment of the majority of Europeans. If we want to have a decent life, we must retire you as soon as possible, Mrs von der Leyen, and others like you.”