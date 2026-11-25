Varna’s Municipal Election Commission is carrying out a political will, Democratic Bulgaria MP Pavel Popov said on the morning programme “The Day Begins” on BNT. He served as acting mayor of Varna during the period when Blagomir Kotsev was in detention.

“The Municipal Election Commission is carrying out a political will,” Popov said. According to him, the commission includes representatives of the political forces that, to varying degrees, make up the Municipal Council.

Popov said that if the members of the Municipal Election Commission did not follow the positions of the political forces that had nominated them, this would mean that these formations were turning into “business parties”. In his view, the mixing of business and political interests is directly linked to oligarchy.

Why he defended Kotsev

Speaking about Blagomir Kotsev, the MP said that the former mayor had not easily submitted to the groupings in Varna. Popov said that Kotsev had refused to be a “rubber stamp” and to provide a fast track for projects backed by certain interests.

According to Popov, a mayor cannot govern without a majority in the Municipal Council. He said that the necessary support had been denied to Kotsev from the very first year of his term, after it became clear that he would not follow decisions contrary to the interests of citizens.

The decision to terminate his term in office

Varna’s Municipal Election Commission terminated Blagomir Kotsev’s powers ahead of schedule on 23 November. The decision was related to reports concerning the leave he had taken in 2025, when he was being held in detention.

Popov said that around one year remained until the end of the term and that, in this situation, the Municipal Council had the opportunity to elect a mayor. He linked the commission’s actions to the adoption of Varna Municipality’s budget.

“The spoils are there and they will be plundered by those interested in removing the mayor,” Popov said, adding that, in his view, the Municipal Election Commission meeting had begun two hours after the budget was adopted.

Sources: novini.bg, nova.bg, dariknews.bg