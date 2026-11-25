Lyutvi Mestan said that for eight years he had borne the burden of being unjustly accused in the case concerning the crash near the village of Zagorsko. In a right of reply, he described the automotive technical expert report prepared under the direction of Prof. Stanimir Karapetkov as a “forgery” and pointed to specific discrepancies which, in his view, had influenced the charges.

The case concerns the crash of 14 April 2019, in which a six-month-old baby died. On 12 November 2026, the District Court in Kardzhali acquitted Mestan at first instance. The other defendant – Yusein Ahmed, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, suspended with a five-year probation period, and banned from driving a car for six years. The judgment is not final.

What Mestan disputes

According to Mestan, the prosecution’s case was based mainly on five-member and seven-member automotive technical expert reports. He claims that the point of impact was incorrectly determined by at least 1.5 metres after a trace was discovered during a subsequent inspection which, in his view, had not existed on the day of the crash.

The former politician also disputes the calculated speed of the BMW. According to him, the expert report stated a speed of 122 km/h, whereas the actual speed had been around 162 km/h. He further claims that the length of the vehicle’s airborne trajectory after the impact was reduced from 11.84 to 9.5 metres, while the change in elevation was increased from 0.85 to 1.22 metres.

Mestan also questions the claim that the stop line was visible in the photographs taken on the day of the accident. According to him, the expert report used a coefficient of friction of 0.7, although on a dry and clean surface, with a vehicle equipped with an anti-lock braking system and the stated technical specifications, the minimum value should have been 0.9.

„More frightening than incompetence is a high level of competence used for criminal purposes,” Lyutvi Mestan said.

He claims that the prosecutors reproduced the experts’ conclusions in the indictment without making an independent assessment of the disputed circumstances. In his words, this turned the technical findings into the basis of the criminal prosecution against him.

Parallel with the investigation into Karapetkov

The right of reply was granted against the backdrop of an investigation connected with Prof. Karapetkov. On 20 November 2026, the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime searched his home in Sliven as part of pre-trial proceedings for coercion through threats. A laptop, USB flash drive, documents and a mobile phone were seized.

It has not been publicly confirmed that Karapetkov has been charged as a defendant in these proceedings. His lawyer, Dimitar Markovski, said that the expert was a witness. In his public statements, Karapetkov rejects suspicions that expert reports were manipulated and points out that the discovery and documentation of traces are the responsibility of the investigative authorities.

Mestan insists that the investigation should cover not only the report of coercion, but also the way in which expert reports were prepared in cases involving serious road crashes. The issue of the responsibility of expert witnesses may also be examined as part of the appeal against the judgment in the case concerning the crash near Zagorsko.

Sources: faktor.bg, fakti.bg, bgonair.bg