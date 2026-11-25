The leader of We Continue the Change, Assen Vassilev, blamed Prime Minister Rumen Radev for the government's budget policy and said that the Cabinet must withdraw and redraft the draft Budget 2027. Speaking to journalists, Vassilev played a recording of a statement by Radev from the previous week, in which the Prime Minister said that those in power were putting an end to excuses involving the legacy of previous cabinets.

“Apparently Radev lied again,” Vassilev said. In his words, the claim that the €25 million fine from the European Union was linked to the policies of previous governments could be disproved by the European Commission's reports.

“None of them contains a problem with the budget balance, there is no excessive deficit procedure, and there are no criticisms of Bulgaria for not having done enough,” Assen Vassilev said.

He said that the latest reports stated that Budget 2026 did not provide for a sufficient reduction in the deficit. According to Vassilev, the government had increased administrative operating expenditure by 30%, which, he said, had contributed to the current budget situation.

Criticism of Budget 2027

Vassilev described the draft Budget 2027 as “even worse” than the 2026 budget. According to him, the policies envisaged will affect investment and consumption and could lead to a recession.

“This budget is so bad that it cannot be fixed in Parliament; it must be withdrawn and amended at the Ministry of Finance by another finance minister, because Galab Donev is clearly not coping,” said the leader of We Continue the Change.

Vassilev claims that the draft envisages the private sector making €3 billion more in investments than in 2026, paying €1.5 billion more in taxes, and increasing workers' wages by nearly €3 billion.

“Radev has decided that he will use Galab Donev to the very end, until he brings down his government,” Vassilev said.

Dispute over the Rules for Municipal Election Commissions

Regarding GERB leader Boyko Borisov's proposal for a joint initiative related to the rules governing members of municipal election commissions, Vassilev said that similar changes had already been proposed and supported but had not received the necessary majority.

According to him, a new proposal would be a waste of parliamentary time if it was not supported by We Continue the Change.

Sources: novini.bg