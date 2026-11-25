Party leaders are fleeing like scalded cats from what is happening in Varna. They are distancing themselves from their people in the Municipal Election Commission and the municipal council.

This was commented on by the leader of “Unbowed Bulgaria,” Kornelia Ninova, on Facebook.

They are demanding resignations. This leads to two conclusions:

1. Their representatives in Varna have asserted their independence and no longer recognize the leadership of the party leaders.

2. The party leaders knew and took part, but are now rushing to distance themselves.

Both reflect extremely badly on them. But it reflects worst of all on Radev, who declared that the oligarchy had already been removed from power. Is that really so? Local elections are forthcoming. The feudalization of the municipalities is no secret to anyone. Varna is not an isolated case. The deep state has penetrated all levels of government.

Only brave people taking decisive action can overcome the captured state and pull Bulgaria out of this swamp.