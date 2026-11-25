The Administrative Court in Varna has ordered the proceedings on Blagomir Kotsev’s appeal against the decision to prematurely terminate his mayoral powers to be rectified. During the review of the documents, deficiencies were identified that must be corrected before the proceedings can continue.

The case was registered under No. 3603/2026 and is against Decision No. 386 of 23 November 2026 of the Municipal Election Commission – Varna. Under the decision, Kotsev’s mandate was prematurely terminated pursuant to provisions of the Local Self-Government and Local Administration Act and the Electoral Code.

The court has issued instructions for the deficiencies to be rectified within a specified period. The publicly disclosed information does not specify the particular deficiencies in the appeal. If the instructions are complied with on time, the proceedings will continue and the court will be able to examine the dispute on its merits.

What Kotsev is challenging

In his appeal, Blagomir Kotsev insists that the decision of the Municipal Election Commission be annulled as incorrect and unlawful. He has also requested that the enforcement of the decision be suspended pending the conclusion of the court proceedings.

The Municipality of Varna said that the appeal challenges both the procedure followed by the commission in issuing its decision and the conclusion that Kotsev was unjustifiably absent from his workplace. The document states that it requests the court „to suspend its enforcement“ pending the final resolution of the dispute.

The Municipal Election Commission – Varna terminated Kotsev’s mandate by a vote of 20 in favour and 6 against. The decision is subject to judicial review, but ordering the case to be rectified means that at this stage the court has not ruled on whether the removal was lawful.

What happens next

Once the court’s instructions have been complied with, the Administrative Court in Varna will assess the formal compliance of the appeal and continue the proceedings. The request to suspend the enforcement of the decision will then also be examined, along with the main dispute concerning the lawfulness of the Municipal Election Commission’s decision.