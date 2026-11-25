More than 120 firefighters, rescuers, cadets and volunteers from Bulgaria and Serbia took part in a field exercise on responding to disasters and accidents in Montana. The scenario included a 7.2-magnitude earthquake, a forest fire caused by downed power lines, and flooding following the breach of the Ogosta Dam. The exercise was part of the closing event of the strategic RESPONSE project.

The teams demonstrated firefighting operations using new specialized vehicles and equipment. The training also included searching for and rescuing people from collapsed buildings with the help of specially trained dogs, securing an area containing flammable liquids, extricating people trapped in vehicles, providing first aid, and rescuing people affected by flooding with boats.

“This project is of great importance to us, and with this exercise we are finalizing the training under the project,” said Senior Commissioner Lyubomir Barov, Deputy Director of the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection. The results were presented at the Vocational Training Center in Montana by representatives of the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection, the Ministry of Interior Academy, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, the National Association of Volunteers in the Republic of Bulgaria, and the Serbian partner.

New equipment delivered to the teams

The RESPONSE project is funded under the Interreg VI-A IPA Bulgaria – Serbia 2021–2027 Programme, with a budget of nearly €7.29 million. The partners are the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection at the Ministry of Interior, the Sector for Emergency Situations at Serbia’s Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Interior Academy, and the National Association of Volunteers in Bulgaria.

The project has delivered 19 specialized vehicles for the services in the two countries, six of them for Bulgaria. Bulgarian services are also due to receive 12 more specialized off-road vehicles, a tracked bulldozer for creating firebreaks during forest fires, a minibus and additional equipment. In the border region, 600 smoke detectors have already been installed in the homes of elderly and people living alone, with a further 50 to be installed.

Thousands of children and volunteers trained

As part of the project, 16 training sessions and practical exercises were held for 200 firefighters and 120 rescuers and volunteers. A total of 7,600 information brochures with instructions on what to do in the event of earthquakes, fires and floods were produced.

A total of 3,839 children were trained in schools in Bulgaria and Serbia, while another 700 students in Serbia are due to take part in the programme. A mobile application and an educational film on disaster response have been created, and specialized emergency backpacks have also been delivered. The project also includes partial renovation of the dormitory at the Vocational Training Center of the Regional Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection in Montana.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, ruse.news