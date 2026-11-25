The National Assembly approved at first reading the State Public Insurance budget for 2027. “In favour” of the bill voted 123 MPs, 46 voted against and 32 abstained. The debate and vote lasted around two and a half hours.

The total State Public Insurance budget amounts to €16.53 billion, with €14.67 billion earmarked for pensions. Pensions are set to be uprated under the Swiss rule as of July 2027. The expected increase is between 7% and 8%. The minimum pension will rise to €374.62, while the maximum will increase to €1,874.

Social security thresholds are also being increased. The minimum insurable income will rise to €660, while the maximum will reach €2,400.

Dispute over the deficit and lack of reforms

During the debate, Iliana Zhekova of GERB-SDS said the state would have to transfer €6.717 billion from the state budget to cover the public insurance deficit. According to her, the amount is €233 million higher than the figure planned for 2026.

“The draft provides payments for one year, but lacks a reform that would set out how the system will be financed in the long term; it also lacks a clear calculation of how the deficit will develop amid an ageing population,” said Aiten Sabri of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms.

Other opposition representatives also criticised the lack of sufficient reforms. Elisaveta Belobradova of “Democratic Bulgaria” said that, when adopting the budget, the question of whether Bulgarian families would have enough money to cover their basic expenses must be addressed.

Disagreement over compensation when returning to work

We Continue the Change again insisted that mothers who return to work during the second year of maternity leave should receive 100% of their compensation. The draft approved at first reading provides for a payment of 75%.

Minister of Labour and Social Policy Natalia Efremova defended the proposed measure. She noted that when the incentive was 50%, around 14,000 mothers returned to work, and that the effect of increasing it to 75% would be assessed.

“The State Public Insurance budget is not simply a sum of revenues and expenditures; it reflects the government’s attitude towards people who work, as well as towards those who have worked all their lives,” Efremova said.

After voting on the State Public Insurance budget, MPs continued with the first reading of the state budget bill.