Forced marriage, surrogacy and illegal adoption are to be explicitly identified as forms of exploitation in human trafficking. This is provided for in the bill amending the Criminal Code, approved by the Council of Ministers.

The proposals are related to the implementation of the requirements of Directive (EU) 2024/1712 on preventing and combating trafficking in human beings and protecting its victims. The bill must be submitted to the National Assembly for consideration, with Parliament having the final say on the texts.

Harsher penalties and new offences

For the most serious cases of human trafficking, it is proposed that the maximum penalty be increased from 15 to 20 years in prison. This covers cases committed with particular cruelty or resulting in significant harmful consequences for the victim. The court will also be able to order confiscation.

The creation and distribution of pornographic images or video materials featuring a trafficking victim will be prosecuted as a standalone offence, punishable by five to 10 years in prison.

The bill also provides for criminal liability for knowingly using services provided by a person whom the perpetrator knows to be a trafficking victim.

Greater protection for victims

Once a victim has been identified, the competent authorities will be required to immediately notify the National Commission for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings. The aim is for the victim to receive timely information about the available protection and assistance.

Consultation services, residential care, access to legal aid, safety and privacy protection measures, as well as opportunities for compensation and redress, are envisaged. A minimum 30-day recovery and reflection period will also be introduced.

Particularly vulnerable victims will be eligible for additional protection for up to three months. Where necessary, the period may be extended to a total of eight months. Specialised support may also be provided after the conclusion of criminal proceedings.

Changes concerning property fraud

A separate part of the bill concerns real estate fraud and the use of technology to deceive. Criminal liability is envisaged for using a document containing false information, a forged or altered document, through which another individual or legal entity obtains property without legal grounds.

For the first time, it is also proposed to criminalise so-called indirect document fraud. An example given is a case in which a sale is executed before a notary using a false power of attorney, while the notarial deed certifies the transfer of the property.

Using a forged or altered private document related to a handwritten will or a power of attorney for disposing of real estate would be punishable by one to six years in prison. Where the aim is to obtain a property benefit, the penalty may reach eight years, with confiscation also possible.

The scope of computer fraud will also include the use of content generated or processed through artificial intelligence that imitates another person’s appearance, behaviour or statement and causes property damage.

It is proposed that fraud committed on the orders of or in execution of an organised criminal group be classified as an aggravated offence. The cases will be heard at first instance by the regional courts, while investigations will be supervised by the regional prosecutor’s offices.