At the invitation of MEP Christian Vigenin, head of the Delegation of Bulgarian Socialists in the European Parliament, students and lecturers from Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”, the University of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy (UACEG) and the Higher School of Telecommunications and Posts (HSTP) visited Strasbourg from 22–24 November.

Vigenin’s initiative aims to give young people first-hand insight into the work of the European institutions, the decision-making process in the European Union and Bulgaria’s role in it.

As part of the visit, Christian Vigenin met with the students and their lecturers at the European Parliament. He presented his work as an MEP, the activities of the parliamentary committees and the main legislative dossiers on which he is working. These include amendments to European legislation on artificial intelligence and the protection of personal data, changes to the regulation on cosmetic products, in which Vigenin defended the interests of Bulgarian rose oil producers, the directive on easing administrative requirements for businesses, as well as the opinion on healthcare funding in the EU’s next long-term budget. The meeting gave young people the opportunity to speak directly with the Bulgarian MEP about current European policies and their significance for Bulgaria.

The guests learned about the functioning of the European Parliament and attended the opening of the November plenary session, where they had the opportunity to observe the work of MEPs in the plenary chamber.

During their stay in Strasbourg, the Bulgarian group also visited the Council of Europe – an international organisation comprising 46 countries whose main mission is to protect human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

The students and their lecturers also had the opportunity to visit the European Court of Human Rights, where they met with Bulgarian judge Prof. Diana Kovacheva. The Court was established within the Council of Europe and monitors compliance with the European Convention on Human Rights, providing citizens with the opportunity to seek protection when the rights guaranteed by it are violated.

The visit to Strasbourg brought together students from different professional fields, for whom European policies will be increasingly important in their future professional careers. Direct contact with the work of the European institutions contributes to a better understanding of common European processes and the opportunities for young Bulgarians to participate actively in them.

To contact the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the EP: https://www.socialistsanddemocrats.eu/