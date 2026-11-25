The Chinese Embassy in Sofia has sent a protest note to parliament over MP Bozhidar Bozhanov's suggestion that Beijing-sponsored hacker groups may be behind the cyberespionage targeting Bulgarian institutions. This is clear from a post by the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” on the social network Facebook.

“It is diplomatic outrage for embassies to criticize the opinions of members of parliament, even more so when those opinions are based on expert analysis. Regarding the five-year cyberespionage campaign uncovered last week—every cybersecurity expert is aware of what I said. Such activity is primarily carried out by state-funded hacker groups from China, Russia and Iran. There is extensive publicly available information about such actions by Chinese groups linked to the authorities. This will not be changed by one note, while whether China, Russia or Iran is involved in this particular case is an assessment for the executive branch,” Bozhanov said.

The political leader added that the excessive reaction of the Chinese authorities reinforces the belief that Beijing itself is behind the cyber incident.

“On their next visit to China, Bulgarian ministers can translate the Bulgarian proverb ‘A guilty person runs even when no one is chasing them.’ When the government has clearly bowed to Beijing and plans to turn Bulgaria into China's gateway to Europe, it seems the Chinese already think they are at home and can dictate what MPs should say. The mistake with ‘Chinese investments’ has already been made by quite a few countries in the region, and they all regret it. Apparently, Radev wants Bulgaria to step on the rake as well,” Bozhanov warned.

The MP will inform the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the need to defend the authority of the National Assembly and uphold the established rules.

“Foreign embassies may send notes to Bulgarian institutions only through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, not directly. In the letter, I will insist that the Chinese side be informed that Bulgaria is a democratic country where all citizens, including members of parliament, have the right to express their opinions freely. One note, even from a powerful country such as China, will not change my position. I am accountable to Bulgarian citizens, not to embassies,” Bozhanov concluded.