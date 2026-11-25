The Commission for Consumer Protection (CPCA) imposed a financial penalty of €2,500 on a company in Haskovo for violating the Tobacco, Tobacco and Related Products Act (TTRPA). The penalty was imposed for offering tobacco and vaping products without clearly displayed prices.

The violation was established during a joint inspection by inspectors from the CPCA’s Territorial Department and representatives of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior – Haskovo. During the inspection, the supervisory authorities found that several types of products were displayed and offered for sale at the retail outlet without their prices being clearly displayed in a place accessible to customers and in an appropriate and comprehensible manner.

The actions in question constitute a violation of Article 30, Paragraph 2, Item 8 of the TTRPA, which expressly prohibits the offering and sale of tobacco and related products without clearly and accessibly displayed prices. The law requires consumers to be able to determine the price of each specific item unambiguously and without difficulty in order to make an informed purchasing decision. The presence of violations involving several different categories of products rules out classifying the case as minor, while the subsequent rectification of the non-compliance does not release the trader from administrative and penal liability.

The Commission for Consumer Protection reminds all traders of tobacco and related products of their obligation to strictly comply with legal requirements, including the clear display of prices and the absolute prohibition on selling such products to persons under 18 years of age. Inspections across the retail network, including joint checks with Ministry of Interior authorities, continue.

The CPCA reminds consumers that the hotline is 0700 111 22, while the complaints office in Sofia is located at 1 Vrabcha St., on the ground floor, and is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Consumers outside the capital can also submit complaints to the CPCA’s territorial departments across the country, whose addresses are published on the Commission’s website – Contacts ∙ CPCA.