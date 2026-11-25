Inflation in recent months has been high not only in Bulgaria but also in a number of European countries. This was stated by the chairperson of the National Statistical Institute, Assoc. Prof. Atanas Atanasov, on the “Crossroads” programme.

According to NSI data, annual inflation in Bulgaria stood at 6.0% in October, while monthly inflation was 1.2%. The accumulated increase in prices since the beginning of the year has reached 5.4%. The largest monthly increases were recorded for clothing and footwear, entertainment, sport and culture, as well as educational services.

“Inflation in recent months has been high not only in Bulgaria but also in the other European countries, while the contribution of the introduction of the euro is estimated at around 0.3–0.4% at most,” Atanasov said. According to him, the main factor behind the price increases is the rise in fuel prices.

Comparison with Romania and Greece

As an example, the NSI chairperson cited Romania, which is not in the eurozone but has recorded higher inflation. “Romania, which is not in the eurozone, has higher inflation. It is 7% there. On the other hand, there is Greece, which is in the eurozone and also has inflation comparable to Bulgaria’s,” Atanasov said.

Comparable Eurostat data based on the Harmonised Index show annual inflation of 4.0% in both the European Union and the eurozone in October. The highest rate among EU countries was recorded in Romania at 7.0%, followed by Lithuania at 6.1%. The index is intended for international comparisons and is not identical to the national consumer price index, based on which the NSI reports 6.0% for Bulgaria.

NSI Tracks Prices by Barcode

For the first time, the statistical institute is also analysing data provided directly by major retail chains. Since last year, the NSI has been receiving information on individual products at barcode level, making it possible to track actual selling prices.

“We are talking about the major chains, which have on the order of more than 40,000–50,000 products. We grouped the prices charged by the major chains separately for food products and separately for beverages,” Atanasov explained.

The institute calculates inflation in two ways—through the traditional consumer basket and through a significantly larger volume of specific food product prices. According to Atanasov, the two approaches show a similar movement in prices in the major chains and in the other shops.

The analysis also includes promotional prices when the goods have actually been sold at a discount. In this way, the statistics reflect the price at which the purchase was made, rather than only the standard price displayed in the shop.

From January 2027, data from major retail chains will be submitted directly by the retailers themselves, without NSI surveyors visiting the sites in person. Monitoring of small shops will continue.