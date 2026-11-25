Support for families with children, working people, the unemployed and pensioners is at the heart of the draft state social security budget for 2027. The National Assembly adopted the bill at first reading, while Minister of Labour and Social Policy Natalia Efremova presented its main parameters.

“One of the most important investments in Bulgaria’s future is supporting families with children,” Efremova said. In her words, the budget must simultaneously provide better protection for vulnerable groups and encourage people who work and declare their actual incomes.

€450 for the second year of maternity leave

The draft provides for the benefit for raising a child up to the age of two to increase from €398.81 to €450. The same amount is also envisaged for fathers or adoptive parents who take leave to raise a child up to the age of eight.

A change is also planned for parents who return to work without using the full two-year leave. They will receive 75% of the benefit instead of the current 50%. According to Efremova, the measure is part of efforts to better reconcile employment and raising children.

Higher insurable incomes and benefits

The draft budget provides for minimum insurable incomes for the main economic activities and occupational qualification groups to increase by an average of 6.4%. The minimum insurable income is proposed to rise from €620.20 to €660, while the maximum would increase from €2,300 to €2,400.

The minimum daily unemployment benefit is expected to increase from €9.21 to €13. Efremova stressed that the goal is not for people to rely on benefits for a prolonged period, but to receive support while they look for their next job.

The minister said that higher insurable incomes would increase revenue in the system and create the conditions for higher social security payments. She also pointed to an expected €990 million increase in social security contribution revenues compared with 2026.

Pensions to increase under the Swiss rule

From July 1, 2027, pensions for employment-based activity are expected to be adjusted under the Swiss rule. The anticipated increase is between 7% and 8%, which, according to Efremova, will be above projected inflation.

For the first time, the maximum pension amount is also set to be indexed under this mechanism. “Work and social security contributions must matter,” the social policy minister said.

The transfer from the central budget to cover the shortfall in the social security system is expected to increase by €237 million. At the same time, its share of the total expenditure of the state social security system is set to fall from 42.5% in 2026 to 40.7% in 2027.

Efremova said that the sustainability of the system could not be ensured solely through transfers from the state budget. In her view, more quality jobs, higher productivity and an expanded social security base are needed. The draft is yet to be considered by the National Assembly at second reading.