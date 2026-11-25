The Commission for Consumer Protection, the Ministry of Health and the Council on Prices of Medicinal Products have drawn up a bill addressing the high prices of medicines. This was announced by CPC Chair Maya Manolova on the NOVA NEWS programme “The Day Live”.

According to her, the draft will be submitted to lawmakers, but no specific provisions, deadlines for its submission or expected impact on prices in pharmacies were presented. Manolova said that she had taken over the leadership of the CPC with two main objectives – food prices and the prices of over-the-counter medicines and food supplements.

Manolova: Some medicines are cheaper in Greece

The CPC chair said that she had visited a pharmacy in Promachonas a few days ago. “What we saw during my visit to Greece was that a large number of medicines are cheaper there,” Manolova said.

She added that there had been a queue of Bulgarian citizens in front of the pharmacy. According to Manolova, they had also been buying medicines that are not cheaper in Greece but which they consider to be of higher quality. No data on specific products or price differences was provided.

Manolova linked the issue of medicines to the broader dispute over prices and mark-ups in trade. She said that joint inspections by several state institutions at retail chains had demonstrated the state’s determination to protect consumers. According to her, Bulgarian food producers have for years been placed at a disadvantage compared with the major chains.

Proposal concerning heat billing companies also forthcoming

In the interview, the CPC chair also announced a legislative initiative related to heat billing. A bill to postpone the mandatory deadline for replacing heat meters with remote-reading devices has already been submitted to the Energy Committee of the National Assembly.

Manolova said that the next proposal would seek the complete removal of heat billing companies starting with the next heating season. According to her, the companies responsible for allocating heating costs receive more than €20 million annually from consumers in Sofia alone. She gave the example of a €2–3 fee being charged even when the consumer has no hot water.

Manolova also said that granting Sofia’s district heating company, “Toplofikatsiya-Sofia”, a concession would lead to higher bills and would further burden citizens with outstanding debts to the company.