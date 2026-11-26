Support for President Yotova has risen by 8% since the election, according to data from the latest poll by „Trend“, commissioned by „24 Chasa“. The survey records a shift in public attitudes following the two rounds of voting, with both „We Continue the Change“ and „Revival“ receiving higher levels of support.

The results were discussed by Associate Professor Dimitar Ganev of „Trend“. According to him, the vote has opened a chasm between DB and PP-DB, but „the old alliance has not rusted to the point of breaking“. Thus, the political landscape after the election is presented as both more divided and still offering room for cooperation between formations that have previously been partners.

Weapons, violence and a refurbished theatre

Among the topics in the issue is the development of Bulgarian versions of HIMARS and Javelin, linked to the possibility of European funding for weapons projects.

Criminal psychologist Associate Professor Nedelcho Stoychev speaks about the violence during Halloween and says: „Let the parents of the perpetrators feel ashamed“. He describes what happened as primitivism.

The culture section presents the renovated space of Sofia Theatre. Audiences will have more comfortable seats, spaces for people with disabilities and modern technical equipment.

Former Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky is among the authors of the issue's highlights with her speech „Quo vadis, Europe?“, delivered at the American University in Bulgaria.

The publication also recalls its front pages from November 26 in different years. The archive traces topics and events through which Bulgaria has passed and places them in the context of the present.

Sources: 24chasa.bg