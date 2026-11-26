The National Assembly passed the draft state budget for 2027 at first reading with 126 votes “for”, 81 “against” and no abstentions. Support came only from the parliamentary majority of “Progressive Bulgaria”, while GERB-SDS, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, “Democratic Bulgaria”, “We Continue the Change” and “Revival” voted against. Before that, lawmakers also approved the draft budgets of the National Health Insurance Fund and the state public social insurance system.

The financial framework is based on revenues of €51.07 billion and expenditures of €55.97 billion. The deficit under the consolidated fiscal programme is planned at 3.5% of gross domestic product, or approximately €4.9 billion. The forecast includes economic growth of 2.5% and average annual inflation of 4%. The state may take on new debt of up to €8.6 billion.

Incomes, social security contributions and tax measures

The draft provides for the minimum wage to reach €660 as of January 1, 2027. The maximum insurable income is planned to be raised to €2,400. Personnel costs in the budget sector are expected to increase by 5%, while the salaries of teaching staff are to rise by 7.5%. At the same time, the plan includes optimizing staff numbers and reducing personnel costs in the state administration.

Among the most controversial proposals is a one-off 33% tax on the excess profits of certain economic sectors for the 2027 financial year. It is also envisaged that the maximum value of food vouchers will be increased to €200. Vouchers worth up to €102.26 will remain tax-exempt, while the amount above this threshold will be treated as taxable income.

Healthcare has been allocated €5.68 billion, or €427 million more than this year. Under the public social insurance budget, more than €5 billion from the central budget is again expected to be allocated to cover pension costs.

Criticism and the government’s position

The opposition described the draft as unrealistic and insufficiently focused on reforms. Criticism was directed both at the size of the deficit and at the revenues expected from the excess-profits tax.

“Our responsibility today is to find the real balance between society’s needs and the state’s financial capabilities, and not to promise everything to everyone when the resources do not allow it,” Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev said.

Representatives of “Democratic Bulgaria”, “We Continue the Change”, GERB-SDS and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms said that the draft lacked sufficient fiscal consolidation and a clear reform policy. Atidje Veli of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms said that “in the 2027 budget, the lack of policies becomes a vice”, BNT reported.

The European Central Bank warned of risks arising from the intention for the excess-profits tax to also cover banks. According to the position presented, the measure could have negative consequences for Bulgaria’s banking sector. Meanwhile, the European Commission warned the country of a possible sanction in connection with the excessive deficit procedure. The government said that the budget complies with the restrictions under the procedure and that the revenue measures are necessary to reduce the deficit.

What happens next

After the first reading, lawmakers may submit proposals for amendments to the individual provisions. They must first be discussed by the parliamentary Budget and Finance Committee, after which the draft will be considered and finally voted on in the plenary hall.

Before the second reading, it remains to be clarified whether the controversial tax provisions, the amount of revenues from the excess-profits tax and the parameters of administration spending will be changed. The final adoption of the state budget will also be linked to the vote on the budgets of the National Health Insurance Fund and the state public social insurance system, as well as on the laws securing the planned revenues.

Sources: bntnews.bg, nova.bg, btvnovinite.bg