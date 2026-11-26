Prime Minister Rumen Radev will attend the extraordinary meeting of the European Council, which will take place on November 26 and 27 in Brussels. As part of the meeting, he will also participate in the summit of euro area countries, as well as the informal meeting of the “Friends of Cohesion” group, the Council of Ministers announced.

The main topics are the European Union’s next Multiannual Financial Framework for the 2028–2034 period and Ukraine’s financial needs, including funding for 2027. On November 25, the Council of Ministers approved Bulgaria’s position for participation in the meeting.

Focus on the EU budget and Ukraine

The upcoming talks are part of preparations for negotiating the European Union’s long-term budget. It must determine the funding for the bloc’s common policies during the next financial period, as well as the possibilities for supporting Ukraine.

Bulgaria’s position will be presented by Radev, who said in mid-November that the country was not obstructing decisions by other member states on financial assistance for Kyiv. “In this situation, we are not blocking anyone,” the Prime Minister said regarding discussions on European financial support for Ukraine. He pointed out that the excessive deficit procedure Bulgaria is subject to requires financial discipline.

Radev’s position on the negotiations

At the informal meeting of European leaders in Dublin on November 12, the Prime Minister said that Europe must have a place at the negotiating table for ending the war in Ukraine. In his words, a new security system on the continent cannot be built without the participation of European countries.

The extraordinary meeting in Brussels will last two days. Following it, European leaders are expected to outline the next steps on the EU budget and the financial mechanisms for supporting Ukraine.

Sources: nova.bg