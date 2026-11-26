The Committee on Internal Security and Public Order will consider at first reading the amendments to the State Intelligence Agency Act. The meeting is scheduled for 26 November at 14:30, and the bill is the only item on the agenda.

The bill was submitted by the Council of Ministers on 20 October. It was approved by the government on 7 October following a month-long public consultation.

What the amendments provide for

One of the main amendments explicitly regulates what happens to the term of office of the Chair of the State Intelligence Agency after it expires. The bill states:

The Chair of the State Intelligence Agency shall continue to exercise their powers after the expiry of their term until a successor is elected.

The provision is linked to the case involving Antoine Gechev. His first five-year term expired in June 2026, and after the procedure was delayed, he was re-elected by the National Assembly for a second term on 8 July.

The bill also expands the range of information databases to which the State Intelligence Agency will be able to gain access while observing the “need-to-know” principle. These include the registers of the Bulgarian National Bank, the National Revenue Agency and the National Social Security Institute.

It also provides for further restrictions on terminating employment during disciplinary proceedings, a new ground for dismissal for health reasons, and the protection of data concerning directorate heads as classified information. Special rules are also laid down for the anti-corruption declarations of employees working undercover abroad.

The bill provides for the closure of the counterterrorism unit within the State Intelligence Agency. The stated reason is that its activities duplicate the work of the National Counterterrorism Centre at the State Agency for National Security.

The procedural dispute

The first attempt to consider the bill in a parliamentary committee ended in postponement. On 12 November, the Committee on Prevention and Countering Corruption was not sent a minister or deputy minister to present the bill, as required by the parliamentary rules. Instead, the grounds were presented by the Chair of the State Intelligence Agency, Antoine Gechev.

Following objections from MPs, the discussion was terminated. The bill has again been included on the agenda of the anti-corruption committee.

Criticism of the bill

Lawyers and experts warn that the proposed extension of the term contains no time limit and does not oblige the Council of Ministers to submit a nomination for a new chair in a timely manner. According to critics, this creates a risk of prolonged governance without a clearly defined time horizon.

There are also reservations about access to data from the BNB, NRA and NSSI. It is pointed out that the bill does not explicitly regulate the recording of every query and subsequent oversight, but leaves these issues to secondary legislation.

The Parliamentary Committee on Internal Security will have to decide whether to support the bill at first reading. The bill will then be considered by the other relevant committees before reaching the plenary chamber.

Sources: bgnes.bg