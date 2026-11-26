A breakdown in the district heating network has left subscribers in Burgas’s Lazur, Bratya Miladinovi and Zornitsa residential complexes without heating and hot water. The fault affects several of the city’s largest residential areas at a time when parts of Burgas are also without drinking water.

According to information from BNT, the heat supply will be restored after the breakdown is repaired. However, the district heating company has not specified a deadline for completing the repairs and restoring the service.

A New Difficulty for Households

The breakdown is further complicating the situation for residents of the affected complexes. Due to repairs to the Kamchiya water supply system, a large part of Burgas has been left without drinking water, while heating and hot water supplies have also been cut off in the three complexes.

The district heating company apologizes to subscribers for the inconvenience caused. No details have been provided about the nature of the fault, the teams working to repair it, or the expected duration of the interruption.

Sources: bntnews.bg