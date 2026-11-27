It will be cloudy and rainy in Bulgaria on Friday, November 27. Rain will begin overnight in western Bulgaria and reach the central regions by morning. During the afternoon and overnight into Saturday, the rain will be more intense and significant in southern Bulgaria, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology reports.

Minimum temperatures will be between 0° and 5°. Higher values, up to 8°-9°, are expected in the far southwestern regions, the Eastern Rhodopes and along the Black Sea coast. Maximum temperatures will range from 5°-6° in northwestern Bulgaria to 15°-16° in the southeastern parts of the country. In Sofia, temperatures will be around 2° in the morning and around 8° during the day.

The wind will shift from south to north

At the beginning of the day, light to moderate southerly winds will blow in southern and eastern Bulgaria. In the afternoon, the wind will begin to shift to north-northeasterly, first in the northeastern regions, and will strengthen across most of the country overnight into Saturday.

It will be cloudy along the Black Sea coast, with rain mainly in the afternoon and evening. More significant amounts are expected along the southern coast. Maximum temperatures there will be between 10° and 15°, the sea water temperature will be 12°-14°, and the waves will reach 2-3 points.

Snow in the mountains

It will be cloudy in the mountains, with snowfall, while rain will fall below 1800-2000 meters. Moderate to strong west-southwesterly winds will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 10°, and at 2000 meters around 3°.

On Saturday, the precipitation will intensify, and as temperatures drop, the rain in northern Bulgaria and the high valleys of western Bulgaria will turn to snow. Snow cover is also expected to form.