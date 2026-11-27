Prime Minister Rumen Radev spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron about the attack on Bulgarian citizens before the match between Levski and Olympique in Marseille. The two shared the position that aggression and violence have no place in Europe, Radev said.

“Aggression and violence have no place in a civilized Europe,” the prime minister wrote. He thanked Macron for his personal engagement with the case, for the medical assistance provided to the injured by the French authorities, as well as for the measures taken to ensure the safety of Bulgarian citizens. Radev stressed that those responsible must be held accountable.

Five Bulgarian supporters have been hospitalized following the clashes, bTV reported. Tensions escalated before the start of the match, while during the game home supporters stormed the away section. The match from the fifth round of the Europa League ended in a 1–0 victory for Olympique.

Bulgaria to send diplomatic note

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the attacks and announced that it would send a diplomatic note to the French side. In it, Bulgaria will insist on a full clarification of the circumstances and the identification of those responsible for the violence. Bulgaria’s consul general in Lyon and its honorary consul in Marseille are monitoring the development of the case on the ground and are ready to assist the affected citizens.

Even before the match, Levski warned its supporters that the local authorities in Marseille had introduced restrictions on the movement of people wearing club symbols and had arranged an organized escort to the Vélodrome stadium for fans with valid tickets. The club urged supporters not to travel without tickets and to avoid acts of aggression, violence, racism and xenophobia.

Sources: bgnes.bg, bntnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg