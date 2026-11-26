Dr Kalin Kalinov is the new executive director of the Medical Supervision Executive Agency. The appointment was announced by the Ministry of Health.

Kalinov graduated in medicine from the Medical University of Plovdiv in 1988. He subsequently qualified as a specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology at the Medical Academy in Sofia. He also holds a master’s degree in health management from the Faculty of Public Health at the Medical University of Plovdiv.

“Dr Kalinov has more than 35 years of professional experience in the healthcare system,” the Ministry of Health said.

Experience in healthcare facilities and administration

Throughout his professional career, Kalinov has worked in inpatient and outpatient healthcare facilities. He has also held senior positions, accumulating many years of managerial and administrative experience in the healthcare sector.

Between 2019 and 2024, he was director of the Healthcare Directorate at Plovdiv Municipality. In this position, he was responsible for organising, coordinating and overseeing the activities of municipal healthcare facilities.

With his appointment, the Medical Supervision Executive Agency gains a director with a medical education, a specialisation in obstetrics and gynaecology, and experience both in healthcare provision and in managing healthcare structures.

Sources: bntnews.bg